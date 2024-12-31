Temporary change in composition of Hyderabad-Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express trains announced

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified revision in composition of the following express trains on a temporary basis.

Train No 12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express: Two sleeper class coaches will be added in place of two general second class coaches with effect from Jan 1 to Jan 31, 2025.

Train No 12759 Tambaram - Hyderabad Charminar Express: Two sleeper class coaches will be added in place of two general second class coaches with effect from Jan 2 to Feb 1, 2025.

The coach compositions of the two trains after the revision will be: 1 AC first class cum AC two tier coach, 3 AC two tier coaches, 6 AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), and 1 luggage cum break van, said a Southern Railway (SR) statement.