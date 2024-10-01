Temporary augmentation of trains with additional general second class coaches announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be augment with additional general second class coaches to meet passenger demand.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway, Train No. 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central, Train No. 16058 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati, Train No. 16053 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central, Train No. 16054 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati from 02nd October to 15th October would be augmented with One General Second Class Coach and One Chair Car each.

Train No. 22616 Coimbatore – Tirupati Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore from 03rd October to 15th October, Train No. 22615 Tirupati – Coimbatore Superfast Express leaving Tirupati from 03rd October to 16th October, Train No. 22617 Tirupati – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express via Katpadi, Jolarpettai leaving Tirupati from 04th October to 15th October and Train No. 22618 SMVT Bengaluru – Tirupati Superfast Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving SMVT Bengaluru from 05th October to 16th October, 2024 would be augmented with One General Second Class Coach and One Chair Car each, the release added.