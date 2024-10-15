Temporary augmentation of express trains announced for festival season; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be temporarily augmented with one extra coach to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 22497 Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Shri Ganganagar from October 15 to 28 will be augmented with one AC three-tier coach.

Train No 22498 Tiruchchirappalli – Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli from October 18 to November 1 will be augmented with one AC three-tier coach.

Train No 20481 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi from October 16 to 30 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach.

The train will be partially cancelled between Bhagat Ki Kothi and Jodhpur and will originate from Jodhpur from September 23.

Train No 20482 Tiruchchirappalli – Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli from October 19 to November 2 will be augmented with one sleeper class coach.

The train will be partially cancelled between Jodhpur and Bhagat Ki Kothi and will be short-terminated at Jodhpur from September 19, added the statement.