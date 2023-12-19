Temples to feed flood-hit, says Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday said that food would be cooked and distributed from temples, which implement the full-day annadanam scheme, to the flood affected.

“We have instructed the officials to make all arrangements to prepare food from the temples that have full-day Annadhanam scheme in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and other districts that have witnessed a heavy downpour and supply to the people in flooded areas,” the HR&CE Minister added.