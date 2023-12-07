Temple theft accused escapes from police custody in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An accused escaped from the police while they were being taken to be present before the court in Tiruchy on Tuesday late hours. It is said, on December 2, a gang entered the Sri Visalakshi Amman temple in Kambarasampettai in Tiruchy and decamped with Rs 7,000 from the almirah kept there.

The Jeeyapuram police arrested four persons including two minors. While the two minors were lodged in the government observation home after being produced before the court, the police took two accused – Santhosh (20) from Palakkarai and Mahendran (24) from E-Pudur and went to produce them before the magistrate in the night.

While the police stopped their vehicle in front of the house of the magistrate in Kajamalai colony, Mahendran escaped from the police. Since it was dark, the police could not chase him, and the accused slipped into darkness. A special team has been formed to nab the escaped culprit.