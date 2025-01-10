Temple gold deposits in TN has increased, says HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jan 2025 12:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-09 18:31:23  )
    Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu 

    CHENNAI: State HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday informed the State Assembly that the gold deposits of the temples in banks increased from 610 kilograms to 1,100 kilograms in the three years of DMK regime. He was replying to a query MLA Paul Manoj Pandian raised during the Question Hour.

    Immediately, our CM said that if they are opposing, it must be a good scheme and advised me to implement it well,” the minister added.

    DTNEXT Bureau

