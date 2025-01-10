Temple gold deposits in TN has increased, says HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: State HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday informed the State Assembly that the gold deposits of the temples in banks increased from 610 kilograms to 1,100 kilograms in the three years of DMK regime. He was replying to a query MLA Paul Manoj Pandian raised during the Question Hour.

The Minister also added that the department is receiving Rs 111 crore per annum from the gold deposits. "As soon as the scheme was announced, members of BJP placed cartoons in front of all HR and CE temples, showing as if gold was being snatched from the gods.

Immediately, our CM said that if they are opposing, it must be a good scheme and advised me to implement it well,” the minister added.