Temple elephant Subbulakshmi succumbs to fire injuries in Tamil Nadu's Kundrakudi

CHENNAI: Subbulakshmi, a 54-year-old female elephant, who sustained 30% fire injuries when a blaze broke out on the upper roof of her enclosure, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Subbulakshmi was donated to the Kundrakudi Sri Shanmuganathan temple, part of the Sivaganga Forest Division under the Madurai Range, by a devotee in 1971 and had been a beloved figure among temple visitors. The news of her death has caused widespread sorrow among devotees and the general public.

In honour of Subbulakshmi, the Kundrakudi Temple conducted a silent prayer service, refraining from ringing the temple bells. Additionally, the Kundrakudi Merchants' Association has closed shops in the area as a mark of respect to the elephant.

The elephant’s body is being prepared for a ritual bath and will be carried in a procession before being laid to rest in a designated area within the temple premises.

In the early hours of September 12, at approximately 1:54 am, Subbulakshmi suffered severe injuries when a fire broke out on the upper roof of her enclosure and fell on her. As the flames rose, the elephant broke the chains and tried to escape.

Following the incident, the local forest officials and veterinary experts responded swiftly and treated her burns but despite their best efforts, Subbulakshmi did not survive and passed away.