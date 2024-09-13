Elephant of Kundrakudi Shanmuganathan temple suffers burns in fire

MADURAI: An elephant, which is associated with Kundrakudi Shanmuganathan temple near Karaikudi in Sivagangai district, suffered burns after an accidental fire destroyed a roof. The incident occurred late in the night of Wednesday.

Subbulakshmi, the temple elephant, was kept under the roof to guard it from the sun. A portion of the roof caught fire and fell on the elephant fettered with chains. As the flames rose, the elephant broke the chains and tried to escape.

On seeing this, a security guard informed the temple administration.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karaikudi rushed to the spot and put out the fire before rescuing the animal.

However, the elephant suffered burns in some parts of the body. Veterinary doctors from the Animal Husbandry department provided the required treatment for the elephant and arranged a fresh shelter for the animal, sources said.