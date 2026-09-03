Temple a place of peace; doing politics there is unacceptable: Madras HC to TN HR&CE dept

“Temple is a place where people come seeking peace. Doing politics there by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is unacceptable,” observed Justice C Saravanan.

The court also observed that the omission of the temple trustee panel’s names from the Meenakshi Amman Temple Kumbabhishekam invitation was wrong while disposing of the petition challenging the omission.

During the final arguments in the case, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the temple Executive Officer had removed the names of the trustees, apparently taking the decision on his own, while Joint Commissioner Chelladurai had included his own name in the invitation. The HR&CE Department Secretary and Commissioner had no role in the matter, he argued.