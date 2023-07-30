Temperature may hit 40 degree Celsius again in TN for next 2 days

CHENNAI: After a wet spell in the State, dry weather is likely to prevail, and the maximum temperature will surge by two to four degree Celsius than normal for the next two days.

The Meteorological Department stated that due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in Tamil Nadu, especially in interior districts.

"As light to moderate westerlies/northwesterlies prevails over the subdivision up to mid-tropospheric level, the interior and coastal districts are likely to witness an increase in the mercury level by two to four degree Celsius and record around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius for the next two days. Due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the maximum, and minimum temperatures will soar to 38 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius. During the evening time, the sky condition would be partly cloudy, and some places in the city might receive mild showers.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over a few areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. The rain is expected to gradually decrease across the State in the next few days.

"As strong wind reaches at a speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting over 65 kmph prevails over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 3," said Senthamarai Kannan.