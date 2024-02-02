Temperature likely to increase in coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: Many places, particularly coastal districts of Tamil Nadu experienced summer-like temperatures for the last few days during the cold weather season, unlike the previous years.

The weather officials stated that the maximum temperature is expected to surge by one or two degrees Celsius than usual in the coastal and interior districts in February.

Following the northeast monsoon withdrawal in Tamil Nadu, the moisture level would increase over the sea and lead to a drop in minimum and maximum temperature in January and February.

The State would experience cold weather with drastic drop in the temperature level especially during the early morning hours.

When the sky condition is clear it allows the radiation towards the sky without any interruption, which would lead to a drop in the temperature level.

"However, recently the minimum temperature has been warm due to cloud formation during the nighttime, unlike the previous years. So, both maximum and minimum temperature witnesses a marginal increase. Coastal districts might record above normal temperatures and places in interior districts are likely to witness normal maximum temperature levels," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, RMC.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the coastal and interior districts are likely to witness a surge in the level by one or two degrees Celsius than normal throughout this month.

"However, if there is any change in the wind flow pattern and cyclonic circulation formed over the sea, the state might experience mild showers which would lead to a drop in the temperature level," added the official.

RMC forecasts that the dry weather is likely to prevail across the state. Some isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu might see mist/haze during the early morning hours.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius and 24 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.