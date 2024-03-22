Temperature level expected to soar further in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The temperature level continues to spike in Tamil Nadu especially over north and interior districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to record 100 degree Fahrenheit in some parts of Tamil Nadu.

Several parts of the state are likely to witness normal to above normal of mercury level from next week onwards.

"A trough from east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast to north Maharashtra coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level is now seen as a trough/wind discontinuity from north Tamil Nadu to west Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, dry weather is very likely to prevail over across the state and the maximum temperature level is expected to surge than usual over the north and interior districts of Tamil Nadu," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center at RMC.

From next week, the maximum temperatures are likely to be around normal to above normal over many parts of Tamil Nadu and will range between 36 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius (100 degree Fahrenheit). The meteorological department forecast that the central parts of Tamil Nadu such as Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem and Trichy will record around 32 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius.

As per RMC, from March 14 to March 20, the maximum and minimum temperatures were near normal to above normal at many places over Tamil Nadu subdivision. The highest maximum temperature recorded during the week was 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit) at Erode district on March 15.

On Friday, the highest temperature level was recorded in Erode with 39 degree Celsius. Followed by Karur and Salem 38 degree Celsius and Madurai 37.9 degree Celsius.