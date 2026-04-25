Telugu devotees bring brick ritual to T'malai, temple authorities order removal

In recent days, devotees from other states were seen stacking bricks one over another in the fifth prakaram of the Arunachaleswara temple after offering prayers. The act was linked to their wish to build their own houses. Observing this, more visitors, including men and women of all ages, began following the practice.

This sight was common even along the hillpath to the Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati, and now has become a common sight here. However, when the matter came to the notice of the temple administrators, workers were immediately deployed to remove the bricks.