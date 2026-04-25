Telugu devotees bring brick ritual to Tiruvannamalai, temple authorities order removal

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Then, a popular belief in Telugu-speaking states, devotees stacking bricks in prayers to build their house, has become a common sight in Tiruvannamalai's Arunachaleswarar temple.
In the last few years, the temple has gained traction among devotees from neighbouring states, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with even establishments in the temple town adding Telugu in their nameboards.
The globally-renowned temple, Panchabootha sthalam of Lord Shiva representing fire, attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The temple gets particularly overcrowded on weekends and full moon days (pournami), which is considered auspicious to circumambulate the Annamalai hill (girivalam). The most sought-after event conducted by the temple is the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the Annamalai hill, which is held in the November-December period.
In recent days, devotees from other states were seen stacking bricks one over another in the fifth prakaram of the Arunachaleswara temple after offering prayers. The act was linked to their wish to build their own houses. Observing this, more visitors, including men and women of all ages, began following the practice.
This sight was common even along the hillpath to the Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati, and now has become a common sight here. However, when the matter came to the notice of the temple administrators, workers were immediately deployed to remove the bricks.