Telecom towers, theatres, marriage halls account for large-scale property tax dues

CHENNAI: Several theatres, telecom towers, and marriage halls in the city are yet to pay property tax to the Chennai Corporation, and the total due for the Corporation exchequer runs into several crores. Of this, telecom companies alone accounts for over Rs 100 crore due, K Dhanasekaran, head of the accounts committee informed the council during the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday.



"A theatre owned by Ganga foundation in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) is yet to pay Rs 49.22 lakh, Brinda theatre should pay property tax of Rs 28.77 lakh, and a marriage hall owned by TR Narasimhan's tax due is Rs 10.81 lakh. These property owners did not pay the property tax citing the court cases. The Corporation commissioner must ensure that the cases are cleared, and the tax has been paid within the stipulated time," said Dhanasekaran seeking necessary action from the corporation authorities.

“Similarly, private telecommunication towers within the Corporation limit remain unpaid and a lot of such towers are located in Tondiarpet, Ambattur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones. At least Rs 100 crore is likely to be paid across the city for private telecommunication towers and there are other commercial establisments with tax arrears dating back since 2021, " said the accounts committee head.

Meanwhile, Dhanasekaran stated that other service departments such as Tangedco, police, metro water board, housing board, and slum clearance board should be part of the Area Sabha meeting conducted in every ward to ensure better public service. He also demanded public participation in the area sabha meetings to ensure the grievances are attended at the earliest.