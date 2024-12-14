Telangana, TN governance models amusing, says Tamilisai, alluding to Allu Arjun's arrest & Chennai airshow tragedy

CHENNAI: Drawing parallels between Tamil Nadu and Telangana over the recent arrest of actor Allu Arjun, later released on bail, in Hyderabad over the cinema hall stampede case and the Chennai airshow deaths, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan said the governance model of the two states, ruled by allies DMK and Congress, was amusing.

On Saturday, the former Governor took to the X platform and said the authorities were barking at the wrong tree by arresting the actor for a security lapse.

She said that the loss of the woman's life after a stampede over the star's arrival in a Hyderabad theatre was unfortunate. But it was the responsibility of the police to ensure adequate security in the venue, she added.

Also Read: I’m law abiding citizen, says Arjun; promises support to victim’s kin

She also claimed that once the cops noticed that the crowd was getting out of control, they could have implemented measures to disperse them instead of being mute spectators.

"It was a wrong decision to arrest Allu Arjun. If one were to follow the Telangana model of arrest, who would be the accused in the case of the loss of five lives during the air show in Chennai? Would they arrest the people in power?" she wrote.

She further said that the Dravidian and Telangana model of politics gave her a sense of 'amusement' with their ways of dealing with such incidents.

Allu Arjun was produced in a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody under sections linked to culpable homicide over the theatre death. However, his lawyers moved the HC and secured interim bail. Over 15 lakh people gathered at Marina Beach on October 6 to witness IAF's air show. Lack of proper planning turned the gala event into a tragedy that left five people dead and over 100 hospitalised.