Tejas Express partially cancelled between Chennai and Madurai on June 20

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced changes in the operation of the Chennai Egmore–Madurai Tejas Express due to maintenance works in the Madurai division.
According to a statement issued by Southern Railway, Train No. 22671, Tejas Express departing Chennai Egmore at 6 am for Madurai, will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai on June 20.
Similarly, Train No. 22672, which departs Madurai at 3.30 pm for Chennai Egmore, will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Dindigul on the same day. Instead of originating from Madurai, the train will commence its journey from Dindigul at 4.15 pm.
In addition, Train No. 22672 scheduled to leave Madurai at 3.30 pm on June 17 will depart one hour late, at 4.30 pm, due to operational reasons.