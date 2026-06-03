Tejas Express partially cancelled between Chennai and Madurai on June 20

According to a statement issued by Southern Railway, Train No. 22671, Tejas Express departing Chennai Egmore at 6 am for Madurai, will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai on June 20.

Similarly, Train No. 22672, which departs Madurai at 3.30 pm for Chennai Egmore, will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Dindigul on the same day. Instead of originating from Madurai, the train will commence its journey from Dindigul at 4.15 pm.