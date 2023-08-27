Begin typing your search...

Teenagers awaiting admission to med colleges after clearing NEET drown

The deceased were Rishikesh (18) of Iyyappanthangal near Porur and his friend Harish (18) of Virugambakkam

26 Aug 2023
Teenagers awaiting admission to med colleges after clearing NEET drown
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Two teenagers were drowned in the Chembarambakkam lake in Chengalpattu district on Saturday evening.

According to police, both victims were friends and were waiting to join medical college after clearing the NEET.

The deceased were Rishikesh (18) of Iyyappanthangal near Porur and his friend Harish (18) of Virugambakkam. Rishikesh was about to join Ooty government college and Harish was about to join a private college.

On Saturday noon, both of them went to the Chembarambakkam lake. As per police, the boys, who did not know swimming were playing on the lakebed, bur later went to interior part of the lake and started drowning. Even though onlookers tried to rescue them upon hearing the cries, all their efforts went in vain. Further inquiry is on.

DTNEXT Bureau

