Begin typing your search...

    Teenager suffers injuries while taking selfie on a rail tanker

    On Sunday morning, he climbed a rail tanker that was stationed near the Virudhachalam railway station to take a selfie from his mobile phone, police said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 Oct 2025 10:20 PM IST
    Teenager suffers injuries while taking selfie on a rail tanker
    X

    Representative Image

    CUDDALORE: A 16 year old boy sustained serious injuries after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire while taking a selfie on a stationed rail tanker in this district on Sunday, police said.

    The district railway police identified the teenager as Sathish Kumar hailing from Ulundurpet.

    On Sunday morning, he climbed a rail tanker that was stationed near the Virudhachalam railway station to take a selfie from his mobile phone, police said.

    While taking the photograph, he suffered serious injuries after he accidentally touched the overhead high-tension wire, an official of the Virudhachalam Railway Police told PTI.

    The boy is currently being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mundiyampakkam, the official said. Following the incident, a case has been booked and investigation is going on, he added.

    accidentTrain accidentselfie
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X