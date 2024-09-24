Teenager electrocuted while removing phone charger from socket in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy got electrocuted when he removed his phone charger from the socket at a wedding hall in Aranvoyal in Thiruvallur district on Monday night.

The deceased boy was identified as Dheena.

Sevvapet Police said that Dheena dropped out of school after class 6 and was doing odd jobs.

On Monday, he was assisting a DJ at a birthday event in a wedding hall in Aranvoyal.

Some of the guests at the event noticed the teenager falling unconscious and rushed to his aid.

Police investigations revealed that Dheena had plugged the phone charger on an extension box and had kept the phone a top a speaker.

When he removed the charger from the socket, he got electrocuted.

Police suspect a faulty wiring to have led to the incident. Sevvapet police moved the boy's body to government hospital for post mortem.