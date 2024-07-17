Teenager arrested for knifepoint robbery in Arcot Road

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly robbing a 42-year-old man on Arcot Road after threatening him with a knife on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as M Abinesh of Karapakkam.

Police said that Abinesh has five robbery cases against him.

The victim, P Senthil Kumar is a resident of Teynampet.

He runs a welding workshop in Porur.

On Monday evening, Senthil was walking along Arcot Road when Abinesh accosted him.

Abinesh allegedly pulled out a knife he was carrying and made Senthil to handover his gold ring and his mobile phone and fled the scene.

Senthil filed a complaint with the Valasaravakkam police station after which a team went over the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and conducted investigations and zeroed in on the suspect.

Police traced Abinesh and recovered the stolen items from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.