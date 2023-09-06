Teenage girl dies by suicide after father scolded her

CHENNAI: A teenage girl died by suicide in Singaperumal Koil after her father scolded her in front of other students on Monday. The deceased, identified as Nandhini of Thirukachur village in Singaperumal Koil, was studying in class VIII in the locality and her father Janaki Raman owns a travel agency.

On Monday, Janaki Raman attended the parents teachers meeting of Nandhini at the school. Police said Nandhini had failed the exam and Janaki Raman beat her and scolded Nandhini in front of all the students.

After the incident, she was dejected and did not talk with anyone in the class. In the evening, Nandhini went to the old hut at the backside of the house and died by suicide.

On information, the Maraimalai Nagar police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.