Teen siblings drown mysteriously in village well near Manapparai

The siblings P Vidya (24) and P Gayathri (20) from Ayanpudupatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy were working in a textile firm in Kangeyam

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jun 2023 8:44 PM GMT
Representative Image

TIRUCHY: Two young girls got drowned mysteriously in a well and the fire and rescue personnel retrieved the bodies on Tuesday. The siblings P Vidya (24) and P Gayathri (20) from Ayanpudupatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy were working in a textile firm in Kangeyam.

The duo came to the native place on Sunday for a temple festival. On Tuesday, both the girls left for a temple nearby but did not return. Their parents searched for them but in vain.

Later, the public found the duo floating in a well owned by one person named Periyavettai. The Thuvarankurichi fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. Thuvarankurichi police registered a case and are investigating.

DTNEXT Bureau

