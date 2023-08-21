Teen held for killing beggar for refusing to give him liquor in Kanchi

CHENNAI: A teenager, who killed a 65-year-old beggar as he refused to give him liquor in Kancheepuram was arrested on Sunday night.

Police said the elderly man in Periya Kancheepuram used to stay on the roadside and was a beggar.

Police said the elderly man in Periya Kancheepuram used to stay on the roadside and was a beggar.

Every day he would consume liquor in the night and on Sunday while he was consuming liquor, a 16-year-old teenage boy from the same locality asked the elderly man to share some liquor with him.

When the elderly man refused to share the drink the teenage boy started to quarrel with him, and after a point of time he took a Hand hacksaw blade and slit the throat of the elderly man and escaped from the spot.

On information, the Sivakanchi Police who visited the spot found the poor man lying dead.

The victim's body was sent to Kancheepuram GH for post-mortem.

The police with the help of CCTV footage arrested the teenage boy, and further investigation is on.