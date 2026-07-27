Teen held for harassing minor near Keezhadi

The matter came to light after the minor refused the advances, which resulted in the youth physically assaulting the boy. Following the incident, the victim's father lodged an official complaint with Keezhadi police, who sent them to Tiruppuvanam station. Police personnel there referred them to AWPS at Manamadurai.

The Manamadurai station registered a case under the Pocso Act and took the 16-year-old teen into custody.