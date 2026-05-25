Teen hacked to death near Madurai temple

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim, Gubendran (17), from North Masi Street, was standing near a car parking area on North Avani Moola Street close to the temple on Saturday night when a gang arrived on two motorcycles and started a quarrel with him, police said.

The gang allegedly chased him with knives and sickles before surrounding and attacking him. Police said Gubendran was hacked to death at the spot. It is also alleged that the body was thrown from the first floor of the building.