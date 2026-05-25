Teen hacked to death near Madurai temple

Madurai: A 17-year-old boy was hacked to death near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple allegedly over previous enmity linked to the Chithirai festival, police said.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder.
The victim, Gubendran (17), from North Masi Street, was standing near a car parking area on North Avani Moola Street close to the temple on Saturday night when a gang arrived on two motorcycles and started a quarrel with him, police said.
The gang allegedly chased him with knives and sickles before surrounding and attacking him. Police said Gubendran was hacked to death at the spot. It is also alleged that the body was thrown from the first floor of the building.
Based on CCTV footage and preliminary inquiry, police arrested Muthumani (28), his brother Raj (26), Satheeshkumar (28), Hari Krishnan (18), and Muthukumar (19) in connection with the murder.
Police said Gubendran and Muthumani had clashed earlier during the Chithirai festival held at the Meenakshi temple last month. In the incident, Muthumani sustained injuries, and a case had been registered against Gubendran, who was later released on bail.
Police suspect the murder was carried out as retaliation for the earlier dispute.
Meanwhile, relatives of Gubendran allegedly damaged a fruit shop run by Muthumani’s mother near Simmakkal. The victim’s relatives also staged a brief protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital, refusing to receive the body, leading to tension near the mortuary.