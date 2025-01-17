Teen deaths in Kancheepuram: Probe reveals ganja links, past enmity

CHENNAI: A day after the bodies of three 17-year-old boys, identified as Vishwa, Chatriyan, and Bharat, were recovered from a lake in Kancheepuram, the villagers of Pazhayaseevaram staged a protest demanding the arrest of those responsible for the deaths.

Tension prevailed in the district after the relatives of the youngsters alleged triple murder. Protestors alleged that their bodies bore severe injuries like cut marks, and there were burn marks on their faces. Police faced a tough time controlling angry villagers who also blocked a road. Traffic was completely thrown out of gear, and the Salavakkam police rushed to the spot and held peace talks with the protestors and promised them that the murderers will be booked soon.

The police had detained one Sanjay, who has a criminal history and was earlier booked for ganja peddling.

The family members of the deceased alleged that they had past enmity with Sanjay, who had just returned from a juvenile correctional home. Police pacified agitators, who included members from the families of the three teenagers, and assured them thorough investigation into the matter.

The Uthiramerur police identified the boys as students of a government school in Walajabad. Their parents lodged a missing complaint after the boys didn’t return home. The police retrieved their bodies and registered a case. Police nabbed Sanjay, a local rowdy with whom one of the deceased, Bharath, had issues, from Uthiramerur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, the police found that the three boys used drugs and were also involved in a two-wheeler theft. Sanjay supplied ganja to the students and, a year ago, he was arrested under the Goondas Act and was only recently released from juvenile prison.

Sanjay has denied any role in the deaths of the three and claimed he along with some others were consuming liquor on Monday morning in a forest area. When they found a police patrol approaching them, all of them scattered. The police detained Sanjay and three of his friends and are investigating further.