TEDA invites bids for 20 MW rooftop solar plants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has invited bids for installing and commissioning 20 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar systems on government buildings, state-run industrial units, and educational institutions.

A senior TEDA official said that Tangedco charges all the government offices, education institutions, and State-run industrial units high tariffs for energy consumption and the adoption of solar power would be economically beneficial for them.

“The power generated through rooftop solar plants would significantly reduce the electricity bill,” the official said, adding that it would also help the state achieve the rooftop solar installation targets set by the union government.

The official said that over 100 buildings have been identified for installation of the rooftop solar system. TEDA plans to install the rooftop solar power plants in government buildings including district Collectorates, court complexes, universities, colleges and schools, state-run industrial units, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, and places of worship for a cumulative capacity of 20 MW.

The scheme will be implemented under the CAPEX model. In the CAPEX model, the beneficiary contributes the entire capital investment and owns the rooftop solar photovoltaic system. TEDA will be responsible for installing the system and initial comprehensive maintenance for five years. The rooftop solar system will be connected to Tangedco’s grid under the Net billing feed-in tariff methodology.

So far, the TEDA has facilitated installation of the rooftop solar power plants in various government buildings including Periyar University, Highway Research Station, TAMPOL, Zonal Transport Office, Chennai and VO Chidambaranar Port Trust.