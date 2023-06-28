Technical exams will be held from second week of August: DOTE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department in the State, has issued a notification that the technical examinations including typewriting, shorthand, and Computer on Office Automation examinations will be held from the second week of this August.

The DOTE, in its notification, said that the last date for the students and candidates to apply for the Computer on Office Automation exam was July 9. Similarly, students, who wish to appear for typewriting, shorthand, and accountancy, will have to submit their application on or before July 21.

The theory examination for Computer on Office Automation will be held on August 5 and similarly, the practical exam will be conducted on August 6.

Likewise, a shorthand high-speed exam will be conducted between August 12 and 13. The exams for shorthand at junior, intermediate, and senior levels will be held from August 19 to 20.



The notification said that accountancy for both senior and junior levels will be organised on August 21. Finally, the typewriting exams will be held for pre-junior and junior on August 26 and 27 respectively.

The exams for senior and high-speed typewriting exams will be conducted on September 2 and 3 respectively.

The results for Computer on Office Automation will be published on September 15 and the results for typewriting and shorthand besides accounting will be declared on October 27.