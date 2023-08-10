Technical education students to get 1 GBPS internet line

CHENNAI: To provide uninterrupted and fast internet connection, all government engineering and polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu will have 1 GBPS leased line. Similarly, government polytechnic colleges will also get leased internet lines.

The Higher Education Department’s move to provide fast internet facilities comes against the backdrop of many students who could not offer to buy internet data in their mobile phones.

At present, there are 11 government and 3 government-aided engineering colleges functioning across the State catering to about 30,000 students. As many as 54 government and 24 government-aided polytechnic colleges caters to around 35,000 students.

A senior official from the department told DT Next that providing leased line connections to government colleges was long overdue.

“During the first phase, 4 government engineering colleges will get 1 GBPS internet line that would be extended to other institutions. “Likewise, 23 government polytechnic colleges will have the internet facility,” said the official.

Stating that fast internet service would not only help students but also faculty in the colleges, the official added, “It will be useful for students, who take print-outs of projects at private internet centres. Usage is free, and there’s no time limit. We’ll create a password and share it with them.”

The internet speed will also be increased according to the requirement of the institutions. “The scheme might also be extended to government Arts and Science colleges in the future,” he stated.