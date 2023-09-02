Techie loses Rs 9L to online fraud

TIRUCHY: A software engineer from Tiruchy lost Rs 9 lakh to an online firm, which promised him of higher rate of interest. The cybercrime police registered a case on Friday.

Praveen (25), a resident from Gandhi Market area here, a software engineer, who has been working from home, received a call on June 27 and the caller introduced him as an employee of Amazon running a part time financial firm and promised him of getting an additional income for his deposits.

Subsequently, the caller sent him a YouTube content and asked him to download it and deposit Rs 1,000 and get a commission of Rs 150. When Praveen did as per the direction, he was surprised to receive Rs 150 and soon. Later, Praveen deposited funds up to Rs 8.72 lakh, but failed to get any returns. So, he approached police.