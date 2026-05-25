Techie held for 'defamatory' posts against CM Vijay over Coimbatore rape-murder case

The brutal murder of the minor girl had triggered shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. Police had earlier arrested two accused, identified as Karthi and Mohan Raj, in connection with the case and investigations are under way.

In this situation, a man hailing from Tirunelveli, who works in an IT firm in Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content against Chief Minister Vijay on social media, said a Maalaimalar report.

Police said James Raja, who hails from the Palayamkottai area, had reportedly been on medical leave for the past two months.