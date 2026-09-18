TECC signs first tech LoI with south India

The LoI seeks to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan's ICT sector and Karnataka's technology and innovation ecosystem and is expected to pave the way for a future Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

TCA Manager Hsin-Lun Tsai and IIIT-B Registrar Cmde SR Sridhar signed the agreement in the presence of TECC Chennai Director General Stephen Hsu, Foundation for Commerce and Culture Interchange CEO Dennis Hu and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta.