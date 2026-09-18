TECC signs first tech LoI with south India

CHENNAI: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai has facilitated the first technology cooperation Letter of Intent (LoI) between Taiwan and South India, with the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) and the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) signing the agreement at 'electronica India 2026'.
The LoI seeks to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan's ICT sector and Karnataka's technology and innovation ecosystem and is expected to pave the way for a future Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
TCA Manager Hsin-Lun Tsai and IIIT-B Registrar Cmde SR Sridhar signed the agreement in the presence of TECC Chennai Director General Stephen Hsu, Foundation for Commerce and Culture Interchange CEO Dennis Hu and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta.
The two organisations will explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, electronics, smart manufacturing, smart cities and cybersecurity. The framework also provides for knowledge sharing, policy dialogues, business matchmaking, joint seminars and conferences, and bilateral delegation exchanges.
Hsu said Taiwan's strengths in ICT, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing could complement Bengaluru's technology and innovation ecosystem.
TCA's Tsai said the partnership would seek to combine IIIT-B's academic and research capabilities with Taiwan's hardware manufacturing and semiconductor expertise.
IIIT-B Director Prof Debabrata Das said the LoI would help explore mutually agreed initiatives across technology, innovation and the digital economy.
KDEM CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said the initiative could strengthen global partnerships and academic-industry engagement in Karnataka.