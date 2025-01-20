Begin typing your search...

    Team TN lands in Davos for WEF summit, 50 high profile meets on cards

    A buoyant Rajaa announced their arrival in Switzerland on social media

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jan 2025 10:47 PM IST
    
    Davos 2025 

    CHENNAI: A delegation of the State government led by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday landed in Davos for the summit of the World Economic Forum to woo investors.

    A buoyant Rajaa announced their arrival in Switzerland on social media and said, “Let’s get the ball rolling for#TNatDavos24! Team Tamil Nadu has touched down for#WEF25, carrying the inspiring vision of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru @MKStalin - it’s time to go#BullishOnTN!” In a message posted on his official ‘X’ handle, Rajaa said, “We have an action-packed 80 hours ahead.”

    Going by his ‘X’ message, the TN delegation is likely to engage in over 50 high-profile meetings and engagements with global investors and governments to attract investments and forge collaborations. The delegation would participate in three key WEF sessions.

    TRB RajaaState governmentDavosWorld Economic Forum
    DTNEXT Bureau

