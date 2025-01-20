Team TN lands in Davos for WEF summit, 50 high profile meets on cards

CHENNAI: A delegation of the State government led by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday landed in Davos for the summit of the World Economic Forum to woo investors.

A buoyant Rajaa announced their arrival in Switzerland on social media and said, “Let’s get the ball rolling for#TNatDavos24! Team Tamil Nadu has touched down for#WEF25, carrying the inspiring vision of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru @MKStalin - it’s time to go#BullishOnTN!” In a message posted on his official ‘X’ handle, Rajaa said, “We have an action-packed 80 hours ahead.”

Going by his ‘X’ message, the TN delegation is likely to engage in over 50 high-profile meetings and engagements with global investors and governments to attract investments and forge collaborations. The delegation would participate in three key WEF sessions.