TEALS scheme to train rural TN students to learn latest technologies, tools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has extended TEALS (Technology Education and Learning Support) scheme to further provide the rural students the opportunity to learn the latest technologies and tools.



The scheme was tied upbetween the School Education Department and Microsoft in July 2023 where it was implemented in more than 10 schools to start with.

However, the scheme, which was extended by Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, will now be expanded to 100 government schools.

The scheme is a part of the state DMK governments' initiative to popularise Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, (STEM) projects.

The TEALS project will help the rural students to learn artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning.

During the occasion, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said as a part of government plan, that the AI basics would be introduced tin more than 30,000 schools across the State.