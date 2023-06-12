Teachers unclear of deadline to apply for pre-matric scholarship for ST students

CHENNAI: Teachers and students from tribal communities are in a dilemma regarding the deadline to apply for pre-matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribes (ST) students.



According to a circular from the Education Department dated on May 31, the teachers and students belonging to the ST community were instructed to apply for pre-matric scholarships.

This scholarship is meant for students of classes 9 and 10 studying in government and government-aided schools only.

As the circular mentioned applying for the scholarship within a week of issuing the circular, teachers are in a dilemma as the schools remained shut during that time.

"If the schools were to reopen on June 7 as per the previous announcement, we were aware of the deadline. But, as schools have only opened on Monday due to heat waves, we are unsure if the deadline has been extended, "said a teacher working in tribal welfare schools in Valparai.

For the details to apply for the scholarship, details have been sought under the number of students promoted, tribal students, who appeared for the Class 10 board exam, and the number of students, who dropped out. Students and teachers can write to tribalscholarship@gmail.com for queries.