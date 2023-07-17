Teachers told to apply for Dr Radhakrishnan Award before Aug 14

CHENNAI: To avail the Dr Radhakrishnan Award for 2023-24 academic year, the School Education Department has directed Tamil Nadu teachers to apply for the award before August 14.

The announcement includes a separate directive to honour teachers in the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district, in addition to the existing 37 districts.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of teachers in various schools such as; government primary, elementary, secondary, higher secondary schools, including, matriculation, Anglo-Indian, Social Welfare Department, Adi Dravidar/Tribal Welfare Department and schools under the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Under the revised guidelines, a total of 386 awards will be given, of which, Chennai and Thiruvallur districts have been allocated 12 awards each, while the remaining districts will receive a varying number of accolades.

Furthermore, special recognition will be given to physically challenged, Anglo-Indian, and Social Welfare teachers, with two awards designated for each category.

Additionally, one award will be presented to each of the 38 matriculation schools across the State, noted the guidelines issued by the department.

Importantly, the eligible teachers have been encouraged to submit their applications in July and before August 14, the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to compile a list of awarded teachers in their respective districts.

In cases, where teachers do not apply, evaluators were told to visit schools to assess the performance of potential candidates and recommend deserving teachers for further consideration by the district-level selection committee. The nominated teachers' activities and achievements will be evaluated by the respective school heads, and their documents will be scrutinised by district-level evaluators, duly verified by relevant authorities.

The circular also stated that to be eligible for consideration, teachers must have a minimum of four months of service and should have served a minimum of four months in regular service during the academic year, excluding any period of re-appointment.

Teachers due to retire before September 30th are not eligible for recommendation. The selection committee will take into account various criteria, including moral character, required qualifications, reduced absenteeism, contribution to student enrollment, improvement in examination results, excellence in teaching, ability to handle challenging situations, and efforts in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in schools.