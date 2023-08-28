Teachers resist involving B. Ed students for assessing Ennum Ezhuthum implementation

CHENNAI: The School Education Department's decision to involve a third-party in assessing the implementation of Ennum Ezhuthum (the numeracy and literacy) scheme in government primary schools is continuing to be opposed by teachers.

Several primary school teachers and members of the government teachers' welfare association have raised concerns b including the third-party such as Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) students to assess if the scheme is being implemented well in primary schools.

The opposition among teachers arose after a circular by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) requested colleges to allow B. Ed students for assessment.

The Ennum Ezhuthum programme was implemented for classes 1 to 3 in the 2022-2023 academic year to enhance the numerical and literacy skills to primary class students. However, currently, a third-party evaluation has been implemented by B. Ed students across all districts from September 1 to 15.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a primary school teacher in Mayiladuthurai said, "B. Ed trainees are not eligible candidates to assess an active scheme, without any prior knowledge or real teaching experiences whatsoever. And, it is only fair for an official to assess the implementation over a student who is yet to join the profession."

Meanwhile, another teacher, also a member of a government teachers' welfare association in Kancheepuram alleged that the education department has repeatedly taken actions that question the potential of government teachers and undermined our work.

"Repeatedly adopting ways that morally harm the teachers is not healthy for the education of our children. Higher officials should be mindful of all these, " added the teacher.

