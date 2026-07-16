Teachers Recruitment Board releases answer key for special TET

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a provisional answer key for the TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted for in-service teachers on July 4 and 5.
The board has now uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the corresponding question papers on its official website https://trb1.ucanapply.com. Candidates who identify any discrepancies or wish to challenge the answers may submit their objections online.
The window will remain active until 5.30 pm on July 22. The TRB has also issued detailed guidelines on filing objections. Candidates must support each objection with valid documentary evidence.
Acceptable references include standard school textbooks prescribed by the government, relevant educational publications, and other authoritative sources.
However, the board has made it clear that guidebooks, notes, coaching materials, or unofficial reference books will not be accepted as supporting evidence.
According to TRB, 59,534 candidates appeared for Paper I and 1,60,925 candidates attempted Paper II, reflecting the large-scale participation of aspiring teachers across Tamil Nadu.