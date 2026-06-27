Teachers Recruitment Board evaluation sparks protests

The TRB examination was held in December to fill 2,708 assistant professor vacancies across 188 government arts and science colleges in the State. The examination was held for 48 subject categories. While results for five subjects were announced ahead of the elections, the results for the remaining 43 subjects were released on Thursday.

The examination, excluding the Tamil eligibility test, was for a total of 230 marks, comprising 150 marks for Part A (subject paper), 50 marks for Part B (descriptive paper), and 15 marks each for teaching experience and interview.