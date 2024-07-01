Teachers protest Periyar University vice-chancellor’s tenure extension

COIMBATORE: Members of Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Monday staged a demonstration against the extension of service of the university’s Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan.



More than 150 members led by C Sakthivel, general secretary of PUEU, and V Vaithyanathan, president of PUTA staged a protest after working hours.

They raised slogans against the Vice Chancellor for continuing in office. The protest is likely to continue on Tuesday also.

“We will decide on our next step by convening the executive council and general body of our associations. The extension of V-C is a challenge to the elected government,” said an official.

The teachers were upset with the decision of Governor RN Ravi to extend the tenure of the V-C till May 19, 2025.