CHENNAI: Representatives of two organisations such as secondary-grade teachers and textbook printing firms met Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairman Loyola Mani on Tuesday and submitted petitions pressing for various demands.
On Tuesday, office-bearers of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Movement, led by its president S Rex Anandakumar, met the chairman.
During the meeting, they thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, School Education Minister A Rajmohan and the State government for withdrawing cases filed against teachers. They also urged the government to fulfil the long-pending demand for equal pay for equal work by extending pay parity to secondary-grade teachers appointed after June 1, 2009, on par with their counterparts already working in the State.
The representatives also sought regularisation of the protest period as service for teachers who participated in agitations during the previous government.
Additionally, representatives of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Printers Welfare Association, led by its president Premkumar, met Loyola Mani and submitted a separate petition. The association urged the corporation to ensure that only printing presses and binding units established and operating within Tamil Nadu are eligible to participate in its tenders.
The demand, according to the association, seeks to restrict participation in textbook printing contracts to firms based within the State.