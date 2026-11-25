On Tuesday, office-bearers of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Movement, led by its president S Rex Anandakumar, met the chairman.

During the meeting, they thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, School Education Minister A Rajmohan and the State government for withdrawing cases filed against teachers. They also urged the government to fulfil the long-pending demand for equal pay for equal work by extending pay parity to secondary-grade teachers appointed after June 1, 2009, on par with their counterparts already working in the State.