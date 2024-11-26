Teacher’s murder: Counselling session held after school reopens

TIRUCHY: Students and teachers of the Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School where a teacher was murdered were given counselling after the institution reopened on Monday.

On November 20, teacher Ramani of the school was murdered by her lover Madhan Kumar for refusing to marry him. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Govi Chezhiaan along with the officials declared a holiday to the school till Monday after paying tribute to the slain teacher. The Minister also assured of counselling to the teachers and the students.

As per the assurance, on Monday, the school was reopened and the students and the teachers were taken to a wedding hall in Mallipattinam.

The District Mental Health department officials headed by Dr Chithra Devi and a team of doctors and counsellors gave counselling to as many as 522 students and 22 teachers. They were also given special training on mental strength and well-being.

The Chief Educational Officer Annadurai and others were also present.

Earlier, the teachers and the students observed silence for one minute to the teacher. The regular classes would commence on Tuesday.