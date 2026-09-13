Teachers face action for refusing ‘spend from pocket’ diktat

The core issue is over the circular allegedly ordering the implementation of the scheme from the headmaster's own purse or through the respective local bodies. The district administration and local bodies have been instructed to coordinate with schools and provide essential items, including plates and tumblers, needed to serve breakfast.

The threat of disciplinary action follows a circular issued by the Cuddalore district Chief Educational Officer (CEO) to government-aided schools on September 9 regarding the implementation of the breakfast scheme for students in the higher classes.