Teachers face action for refusing ‘spend from pocket’ diktat

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has initiated disciplinary action against officials over issues related to the implementation of the Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, formerly known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, for students in classes 6 to 8 in Cuddalore district.
The core issue is over the circular allegedly ordering the implementation of the scheme from the headmaster's own purse or through the respective local bodies. The district administration and local bodies have been instructed to coordinate with schools and provide essential items, including plates and tumblers, needed to serve breakfast.
The threat of disciplinary action follows a circular issued by the Cuddalore district Chief Educational Officer (CEO) to government-aided schools on September 9 regarding the implementation of the breakfast scheme for students in the higher classes.
There was reportedly some opposition, with the argument that school teachers can't pay out of pocket for the arrangements in the absence of proper funds from the government.
The department said disciplinary action has been advised against employees who acted in such a "negligent manner." The officials had allegedly asked school management to make arrangements, such as providing utensils, to serve breakfast. The action has been recommended based on the instructions of the Minister for School Education, A Rajmohan.
The department has also taken steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme at the school level.
The department's latest action comes amid efforts to ensure that the breakfast programme is implemented effectively in classes 6 to 8 schools, with adequate infrastructure and basic serving facilities in place.