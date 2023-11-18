Teachers' deployment counselling postponed to Nov 27

CHENNAI: In response to the circular issued by the Director of School Education, the deployment counselling for teachers has been postponed to November 27.

The job allocation counselling, initially slated for an earlier date, is rescheduled, impacting primary and high school teachers.

Simultaneously, an offline interview for primary and high school teachers in their respective districts will be conducted by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) on the same date, stated the department circular.

The decision on Bachelor in Training (BT) and post-graduation staff fixation, implemented on August 1, identified surplus posts.

As a result, high school and higher secondary school teachers are now undergoing appointment procedures through job allocation for the current academic year.

This alteration in the schedule comes after the initial counselling for the deployment of BT and PG teachers, which was originally planned for November 20.