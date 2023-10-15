Teachers call for reforms to alleviate stress and improve classroom teaching

CHENNAI: In an effort to alleviate the mental stress experienced by teachers and to grant them support, there is a collective call among educators to do away with the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) system and address the pressing issue of the Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy) scheme.

The primary aim is to allow teachers to concentrate solely on their teaching responsibilities without the burden of additional work assignments.

A crucial aspect of this call is the seamless integration of the new pension scheme with the old one. This integration is seen as vital to ensuring that teachers' earnings are consistently connected to their financial accounts, ultimately providing them with stability and financial security.

Central to the teachers' demands is the principle of equal rights. They stress that government schools receive the entire budget and argue that this financial transparency should extend to private schools as well. "This call seeks to make initiatives such as school meals, medical aid, art, literature, sports, and free English medium education accessible to all students, irrespective of the type of school they attend, "as per the statement by the teachers collective.

Also, the teachers urge the government to rectify issues related to job promotions and appointments to ensure fairness for those who have been overlooked for an extended period.

The inclusive approach demonstrates a commitment to seeking constructive solutions that can enhance the welfare of teachers and, in turn, improve the overall quality of education. "The movement underscores the shared goal of empowering teachers to focus solely on their role as educators and thereby enhancing the educational experience for students, "the statement added.