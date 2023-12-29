Teachers' body launches Kuzhanthai Neya Asiriyar Amaippu

CHENNAI: For the first time, an independent teachers' union has been formed and was launched on Friday for the protection of child rights and promotion of child-friendly environments in schools, especially in government schools.



Named as the Kuzhanthai Neya Asiriyar Amaippu, the members have begun educating fellow teachers and others on child rights and overall welfare.

For the launch of Kuzhanthai Neya Asiriyar Amaippu, human rights activist and writer Grace Banu, child rights activist A Devaneya and educationalist PB Prince Gajendra Babu had taken part.

The press statement of the Amaippu noted that as per the Directorate of Social Defence, in 2020, there were 4,338 crimes recorded against children, which increased to 6,064 in 2021.

The statement further noted that 69 children were killed in 2021 and 103 in 2020. And, 17 infanticide deaths have occurred in 2020 alone.

"Compared to the national level, infanticide has occurred more in Tamil Nadu. In 2021 alone, 4,465 cases of sexual offenses have been registered and 3,090 cases have been registered in 2020. 169 child marriage cases have been registered in 2021," added the note.

Speaking at the event, Grace Banu said, "Beginning such an association is paramount as it will aid in speaking and highlighting the rights and safety of children. More importantly, it will speak about the same for children facing issues with body autonomy and sexuality issues."

Incidentally, Price spoke of the need to have an academic body for teachers' that can rightfully speak and bring up issues affecting both the teaching staff and importantly students.

"Though there is an academic body for fields such as medicine, legal and others, there is no such kind for teachers' or education in general. Hence, I hope, Kuzhanthai Neya Asiriyar Amaippu becomes one for teachers, "said Prince.