Teachers associations, others meet School Education Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: The second day of the consultation meeting was held by the Minister of School Education, A Rajmohan, with representatives of teacher associations and non-teaching staff associations here on Wednesday.
The members of these associations discussed and presented long-pending and new demands to the government. Some of the demands include: introducing computer science from classes 1 to 12, regularisation for teachers employed under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme, extension of noon meal till class 12, exempting exam fees, including supplementary fees for students of state-run schools, and providing transportation facilities for all students. Several members of the TN library association requested an increase in the salaries of staff and librarians.
"Most of the long-pending demands have been placed to both the DMK and AIADMK parties while in power so far. Hence, with the TVK party forming the government, we hope it fulfils the promises made during the election campaign and in its manifesto," said a member of the TN government teachers' association.
Additionally, another member of the TN secondary grade teachers' association said that new demands have also been placed for the welfare of teachers, students and non-teaching staff. "We hope the demands are actually addressed instead of giving false promises," said the member.