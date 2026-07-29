Teachers associations, others meet School Education Minister Rajmohan

The members of these associations discussed and presented long-pending and new demands to the government. Some of the demands include: introducing computer science from classes 1 to 12, regularisation for teachers employed under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme, extension of noon meal till class 12, exempting exam fees, including supplementary fees for students of state-run schools, and providing transportation facilities for all students. Several members of the TN library association requested an increase in the salaries of staff and librarians.

"Most of the long-pending demands have been placed to both the DMK and AIADMK parties while in power so far. Hence, with the TVK party forming the government, we hope it fulfils the promises made during the election campaign and in its manifesto," said a member of the TN government teachers' association.