Teachers' association demands Tamil Nadu government to reinstate old pension scheme

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Retired Government Collegiate Teachers Welfare Association here on Saturday (August 29) demanded that the State government implement the old pension scheme for those who worked between 2003 and 2025 to ensure their livelihood.
Association president Joseph John and vice president Yunus chaired the meeting in Tiruchy, where several resolutions were passed. Later, speaking to reporters, Joseph John said the old pension scheme applies only to those retired until April 1, 2003, but those who retired thereafter are put under the Contributory Pension Scheme.
"There are around 56,000 retired employees who are yet to get proper pension benefits due to the implementation of TAPS (Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme), which affects their livelihood. We have been fighting for the implementation of the old pension scheme for the past several years, which would only help the pensioners," Joseph John said.
He also appealed to the State government to withdraw the recent announcement of TAPS and implement the old pension scheme, and warned of a protest.