Teacher transfer verification scheduled for October 11

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at streamlining the transfer process for teachers, the Greater Chennai Corporation has announced verification sessions for educators who have applied for transfers to the newly reorganised schools under the education department. These sessions are scheduled to take place on October 11.

The sessions have been organised ensuring a hassle-free transition for teachers who have received approval for No Objection Certificates (NOC) to transfer 139 recently restructured schools within the Chennai Corporation.

The verification sessions for primary school teachers will be conducted in the morning, from 10 am to 1 pm on October 11.

High school teachers can attend their verification sessions in the afternoon, between 2 pm and 4 pm.

For higher secondary school teachers, the verification session is scheduled from 4 pm to 5 pm.

These organised sessions offer an invaluable opportunity for teachers to address any inquiries or concerns related to their transfers.